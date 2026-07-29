Production Resumes at Coca-Cola Subsidiary Hit by Hackers; Saronic Chooses Brownsville for Autonomous Ship-building: So That Happened

GM Defense Digs In for Explosive Growth

Sticking with defense contracting but pivoting from boats to cars: General Motors Corp. Chair and CEO Mary Barra took a few minutes recently to point out that the company’s GM Defense division should start making money on a pre-tax basis this year as it grows to nearly $700 million in sales.

Speaking during her team’s second-quarter earnings conference call, Barra said the group is gathering momentum with several products, including an infantry vehicle based on the Chevrolet Colorado and battery technology for the next generation of moon landers. Barra’s comments, which came about two months after Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said Ford was in talks about getting back into the military contracting business (coincidence, we’re pretty sure), also noted that GM is supplying gear to Canada, Qatar, Brazil and other U.S. allies as well as working with Lockheed Martin Corp. and others to build out the defense supply chain.

The business has big-dollar potential in a rapidly rearming world: Executives think GM Defense can grow at 30% per year for the foreseeable future and over time generate double-digit margins. A big part of that in the near term is a contract to supply infantry squad vehicles that could be worth more than $1 billion.

—Geert De Lombaerde