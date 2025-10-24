How Toyota Used a Unified Architecture Approach to Eliminate 240 Hours of Monthly Waste

“Toyota’s approach aligned with its core philosophy that problems should be solved with process first, technology second,” writes Automation World’s David Greenfield.
Oct. 24, 2025
Toyota
Toyota Indiana assembly line

When Toyota North America discovered that its digital infrastructure was enabling motion waste, it used agile development methodologies to design a solution and address digital fragmentation.

“Under the old process, bringing 200 assets online took an average of 33 days,” writes Automation World Editor-in-Chief David Greenfield. “With the new system, the same task is completed in less than a day and can be accomplished in under an hour when all necessary information is readily available.”

Learn more about Toyota’s continuous improvement journey at IndustryWeek partner brand Automation World: From Hours to Seconds: How Toyota Eliminated Motion Waste in Manufacturing

About the Author

Email

David Greenfield

Automation World Editor-in-Chief

David Greenfield joined Automation World in June 2011. Bringing a wealth of industry knowledge and media experience to his position, David’s contributions can be found in AW’s print and online editions and custom projects. Earlier in his career, David was Editorial Director of Design News at UBM Electronics, and prior to joining UBM, he was Editorial Director of Control Engineering at Reed Business Information, where he also worked on Manufacturing Business Technology as Publisher.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Traditional Risk Models Don't Apply During Tariff Uncertainty
Domestic Manufacturing, Onshoring in the Age of Tariffs and Trade Wars
The Fundamentals of MIG Welding for Mild Steel
Sponsored
Choosing the Right Gas for Your DIY MIG Welding Projects
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!