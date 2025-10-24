How Toyota Used a Unified Architecture Approach to Eliminate 240 Hours of Monthly Waste

When Toyota North America discovered that its digital infrastructure was enabling motion waste, it used agile development methodologies to design a solution and address digital fragmentation.

“Under the old process, bringing 200 assets online took an average of 33 days,” writes Automation World Editor-in-Chief David Greenfield. “With the new system, the same task is completed in less than a day and can be accomplished in under an hour when all necessary information is readily available.”

