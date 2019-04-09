Manufacturing Excellence in the Limelight

IndustryWeek was honored to formally present the 2018 IW Best Plants Awards during a luncheon celebration.

The IndustryWeek team is a firm believer that manufacturers should celebrate their successes, and when we can participate in any small way, well, that's even better. It was our honor and pleasure to celebrate manufacturing excellence April 2 with the formal presentation of the 2018 IW Best Plants Awards at a luncheon celebration.

Held during Manufacturing & Technology, an IndustryWeek event, the awards presentation honored the six phenomenal factories that comprise the IW Best Plants class of 2018. This is our 29th class of honorees.

Please take a moment to enjoy this showcase of North American manufacturing's top performers.

About the Awards Program: Established in 1990, the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards program annually recognizes plants, located in North America, that are on the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and create stimulating and rewarding work environments. Its further goal is to encourage other manufacturing managers and work teams to emulate the honorees by adopting world-class practices, technologies, and improvement strategies.

Is your plant ready for the 2019 IW Best Plants competition?