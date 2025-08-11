2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized in Pennsylvania Steel Plant Explosions

Two workers died and 10 were wounded Monday after blasts at a U.S. Steel plant in the state of Pennsylvania, officials said.

"Multiple explosions occurred today at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works," the state's Governor Josh Shapiro said in a post on X, naming a plant some 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside the city of Pittsburgh.

"Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant," he added.

U.S. Steel and Allegheny County Police reported two people were found dead, with the second fatality requiring "an extensive search and rescue effort" to locate the body.

One injured victim who had previously been reported missing was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said, adding that "nine [other] people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for a variety of injuries."

U.S. Steel said the incident happened at around 11 a.m. on Monday and that emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.