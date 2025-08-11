    • ID 89659148 © Coalcampusa | Dreamstime.com
    2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized in Pennsylvania Steel Plant Explosions

    Aug. 11, 2025
    U.S. Steel said the incident happened at around 11 a.m. on Monday and that emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

    Two workers died and 10 were wounded Monday after blasts at a U.S. Steel plant in the state of Pennsylvania, officials said.

    "Multiple explosions occurred today at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works," the state's Governor Josh Shapiro said in a post on X, naming a plant some 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside the city of Pittsburgh.

    "Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant," he added.

    U.S. Steel and Allegheny County Police reported two people were found dead, with the second fatality requiring "an extensive search and rescue effort" to locate the body.

    One injured victim who had previously been reported missing was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said, adding that "nine [other] people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for a variety of injuries."

    More Coverage on the Explosion

    EHS Today's Adrienne Selko writes that the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant has been in trouble with safety regulators in recent years.

    Amanda Joshi at Chemical Processing writes that U.S. regulators have already opened an investigation into the Clairton disaster.

    "During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers and support to everyone affected," David Burritt, CEO of the company, said in a statement.

    Some U.S. media outlets had reported that people were trapped under the rubble of the explosion.

    Videos on social media, not verified by AFP, appeared to show firefighters battling the blaze in front of a gutted industrial building, under a thick plume of white smoke.

    The Clairton Coke Works is the largest coking factory in the United States -- a facility where coal is processed to produce coke, a key fuel in steelmaking.

