Congress Hoping to Bolster US Advanced Manufacturing

On May 10, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Chris Coons (D-DE) announced a new bipartisan bill whose intent is to increase America’s global competitiveness in advanced manufacturing. The Global Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing Act would expand the national network of Manufacturing USA institutes.

The Manufacturing USA program is a national network of 14 public-private partnership institutes with 1,300-member companies and institutions working to keep the U.S. on the cutting edge of advanced manufacturing. The institutes collaborate with member companies, academic institutions, trade associations, and government partners to develop new best practices in manufacturing, help transition innovative technologies from lab to market, and expand the production of goods made in America.

“America has always been a global leader in manufacturing, and we need to do everything we can to make sure our country remains competitive to continue that leadership in the 21st century,” said Senator Gillibrand in a statement. ”This legislation would improve job training programs and support entrepreneurs, creating more opportunities for our workers to succeed in manufacturing.

One reason that Gillibrand is a co-sponsor of the bill is that three Manufacturing USA institutes are based in New York. The three institutes are the Reducing Embodied-Energy and Decreasing Emissions (REMADE) Institute, which is headquartered in Rochester and led by the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT); the American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics), which is located in Rochester and Albany and led by the SUNY Polytechnic Institute along with the University of Rochester and RIT; and the Rapid Advancement in Process Intensification Deployment (RAPID) Manufacturing Institute, which is headquartered in New York City and led by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).

The Global Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing Act is supported by Alliance for American Manufacturing (AAM), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), American Small Manufacturers Coalition (ASMC), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Association for Advancing Automation, Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT), Association of American Universities (AAU), Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU), Binghamton University, Bipartisan Policy Center, Boston Scientific Corporation, Delaware Manufacturing Association, Delaware Manufacturing Extension Partnership (DEMEP), Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Intelligent Manufacturing Systems International (IMS-I), International Society of Automation (ISA), Mac Arthur Corporation, Manufacturing Alliance of Communities (MAC), National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), National Council for Advanced Manufacturing(NACFAM), National Tooling & Machining Association, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rockwell Automation, SEMI, State Science and Technology Institute (SSTI), SUNY Polytechnic Institute, The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and University of Delaware.