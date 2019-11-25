GE Appliances Manufacturing Demonstration Line is Open to Students

Experience is always the best teacher.

So GE Appliances, a Haier company, is providing exactly that to students who are in the manufacturing pathway program at Doss High School in Louisville.

The students in the program have expressed an interest in pursuing careers in manufacturing and are part of the Academies of Louisville initiative at Doss. The Academies model mixes career-oriented classes with math, English and other core content courses to enable students to explore high-demand fields.

Over the last three years, GE Appliances has served as a business partner for the Doss manufacturing pathway, which has grown to 124 students.

The students graduate with industry certification, which has allowed several of them to obtain full-time, entry-level positions with area manufacturers. Graduates who start with GE Appliances have access to college tuition reimbursement and career paths with business leadership opportunities.

“Through our partnership with Doss High School, we’ve created a program that taps into the maker movement and is a national model for educating the next generation of American manufacturing leaders,” said GE Appliances COO Melanie Cook. “We want to get students and their parents excited about manufacturing careers.”

The fully operational product manufacturing assembly demonstration line, unveiled during National Manufacturing Month, is a replica of one in use at the GE Appliances’ Manufacturing Training Center at Appliance Park in Louisville. Students must use math and science skills to set up engineering and manufacturing concepts and gather data to adjust those inputs in order to achieve optimal assembly processes. GE Appliances designed the line and donated the materials and installation costs. The line was installed over the summer, and students have been using it since school began in August.

“Our students came back from summer break and they couldn’t believe this was all for them,” said Doss Academy Coach Tina Carraro. “Learning comes to life in this space. Students are engaged, excited to learn, and they are so appreciative that a company like GE Appliance believes in them and supports them.”

The new product manufacturing assembly demonstration line at Doss is the latest of several education-focused investments that GE Appliances has made in the Louisville area including: