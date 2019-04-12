Honda Opens Training Center in Ohio to Upskill Workers

Honda of America Mfg., Inc. is opening a 40,000 square-foot training center to provide new production associates with the skills needed to successfully transition into current manufacturing roles.

The two-week, hands-on, program supports workforce training for Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and the Anna Engine Plant.

The $1.9 million investment, which converted an existing building into learning space, will allow up to 100 new production associates the opportunity to train each week.

Experienced Honda manufacturing staff will provide three main categories of training: process simulation, hands-on static skills and classroom instruction.

The center replicates the workflow and procedures utilized in Honda of America manufacturing plants. “Our associates are working with advanced technology as the evolution of manufacturing continues to progress,” said Honda of America vice president, Pam Heminger. “It’s innovative approaches like this training center that will continue to modernize our workforce.”

Honda will mark its 40th anniversary of manufacturing products in North America on September 10, 2019.