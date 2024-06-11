UAW Members Reach Tentative Agreement at Ultium Cells in Lordstown

The United Auto Workers Local 1112 has reached a tentative agreement with Lordstown, Ohio, EV battery maker Ultium Cells, a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors. The contract has been labeled as historic by union leadership, with UAW Vice President Mike Booth saying it “sets the standard for the EV battery industry.”

Upon ratification, most members can expect to see an immediate hourly raise of $3.59, said UAW President Shawn Fain in a letter to members. By the end of the deal, the top production wage will be raised to $35 after one year, he added.