    UAW Members Reach Tentative Agreement at Ultium Cells in Lordstown

    June 11, 2024
    “Eighteen months ago, this company was on a low road path to poverty wages, unsafe conditions and a dark future for battery workers in America,” said UAW President Shawn Fain.

    The United Auto Workers Local 1112 has reached a tentative agreement with Lordstown, Ohio, EV battery maker Ultium Cells, a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors. The contract has been labeled as historic by union leadership, with UAW Vice President Mike Booth saying it “sets the standard for the EV battery industry.”

    Upon ratification, most members can expect to see an immediate hourly raise of $3.59, said UAW President Shawn Fain in a letter to members. By the end of the deal, the top production wage will be raised to $35 after one year, he added.

    Workers in production, quality, SRP and material handling will see a 30% raise over three years. The agreement also includes a $3,000 ratification bonus.

    Accompanying the wage increases, the deal adds four full-time union health and safety representatives and one full-time union industrial hygienist.

    “We want this agreement to become a cornerstone for current and future battery plants across the nation,” says UAW Local 1112 Shop Chairman Josh Ayers.

    The agreement is still subject to approval from the 1,600 Ultium Cells UAW members.

