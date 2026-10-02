Employment in the United States grew by 29,000 jobs in September, missing analysts' expectations significantly, with the unemployment rate rising slightly to 4.2%, government data showed on Friday.

Adding to the weak data, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also revised down job figures for July and August by a combined 60,000 jobs, the department said in a statement.

The revision to July's data showed that the world's largest economy lost jobs that month, as opposed to posting a gain of 21,000 as previously reported.

Analysts polled by Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal had expected the U.S. economy to add 84,000 jobs in September.

Health Care Leads

Employment in most major sectors was largely unchanged, the BLS reported, with health care posting notable gains of 17,000.

The sector has propped up the labor market in the United States in the last year, as an aging population requires more care both in hospitals and at home.

Still, September's gains in the sector were slower than its average monthly gain of 33,000 over the last year.

The financial sector continued its downward slide, losing 7,000 jobs in September and bringing its overall slump from a recent peak in May 2025 to 129,000.

Most of the losses in that sector have been among insurance companies.

Fed Implications

Average hourly earnings for all employees were up 3.0%, the BLS said, with wages continuing to lag behind stubbornly high inflation -- meaning most workers are seeing real wage losses.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren seized on the data to criticize Trump's performance since taking office last year.

"Paychecks are growing at their slowest rate in nearly seven years, outside of the Covid-19 pandemic," she said in a statement.

"Since the start of Trump's war, real wages have fallen 0.7% as his failed agenda keeps pushing prices up," she said, referring to the U.S. war against Iran launched in late February.

The conflict has plunged the Middle East into violence and sent global energy prices skyrocketing, as Tehran's retaliatory action has targeted Washington's regional allies and choked a key trading route.

The data comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve -- which has a dual mandate to maintain inflation at a long-term 2% target while ensuring maximum employment -- raised interest rates last month to address high prices.

The U.S. labor market has been largely in balance this year, with modest job gains and a relatively steady unemployment rate.

That steadiness has allowed the Fed to focus on the inflation side of its mandate, but any weakness in the labor market may give policy makers pause.

Raising interest rates tends to cool inflation but can also limit economic activity, which can affect the job market.

This week, two key Fed policymakers indicated that the central bank may not raise rates again at its October meeting, although markets continue to expect a further hike before the end of the year.

Friday's jobs data "lends support to the less hawkish Fed officials that indicate no need to rush and deliver the next rate hike at the end of this month," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide, in a note.

She added that this could release some pressure on bond yields -- which have been spiralling in part due to expectations of interest rate hikes.

Nancy Vanden Houten at Oxford Economics, however, disagreed, expecting upside risks to inflation to continue to dominate Fed policymakers' thinking.

"We think the upside risks to inflation are still a bigger concern for the Federal Reserve and expect they will raise rates at the end of the month," she said.

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