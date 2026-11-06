October Jobs Report: US Adds 165,000 Jobs as Unemployment Falls Slightly to 4.1%

U.S. nonfarm payroll employment increased by 165,000 in October, after the September figure was revised up from 29,000 to 60,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) October 2026 Employment Situation report.

The unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point to 4.1% in October. Year-over-year comparisons for household survey data are unavailable as the October 2025 reference period fell during a federal government shutdown.

By industry, professional and business services (70,000), health care and social assistance (55,100) and transportation and warehousing (24,800) posted notable job gains. Leisure and hospitality (-13,000) and wholesale trade (-9,100) reported the largest job declines.

“The October jobs report beat expectations by a massive margin: adding 165,000 jobs, about 100,000 above the consensus forecast,” says Appcast Chief Economist Andrew Flowers. “While the unemployment rate declined slightly to 4.1%, there is some area of concern that those without work are finding it difficult to land a job. The typical weeks unemployed is up to 11.9.”

Durable goods manufacturing gained 25,000 jobs, and nondurable goods manufacturing lost 6,000 jobs.

By manufacturing sector, computer and electronic product manufacturing (6,700), fabricated metal product manufacturing (5,900) and motor vehicles and parts (4,100) posted the highest job gains, while beverage, tobacco and leather and allied product manufacturing (-2,400), miscellaneous manufacturing (-1,300) and plastics and rubber products manufacturing (-1,300) reported the largest job losses, according to the BLS industry sector data.