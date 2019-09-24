Students Using App to Find Manufacturing Jobs

Whatever you need to find it seems there is an app that will help you. And that's true of students seeking jobs in manufacturing.

Students at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana will now be able to use the services of Tallo, an online platform, to connect them to employers, colleges, and universities.

Ivy Tech, along with several companies with locations in Indiana, will have access to the Tallo platform to showcase their opportunities; connect with talent, and view analytics about talent throughout the state. Educators and students from locations around Indiana, including Indianapolis, Columbus, and Fort Wayne, will have access to personal dashboards focused on education and career guidance; unlimited college, company, and scholarship matching access; and 21st-century learning tools including a digital resume and portfolio builder.

Tallo and Ivy Tech, whose industry partners include Subaru, Honda and Caterpillar, are bringing these stakeholders together in a digital ecosystem to both reduce “brain drain,” and increase awareness of specific career pathways, in an effort to build Indiana’s future workforce pipeline. Advanced manufacturing makes up more than a quarter of the state’s economic output.

“Ivy Tech prides itself on the fact that 93% of its graduates choose to stay in our great state,” says Sue Smith, vice president Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science. “Through this partnership, we hope to bring that percentage closer to 100 by opening Indiana students’ eyes to some of the state’s most sought-after manufacturing careers and helping them make the critical connections they need to find long-term success.”

With Tallo, students can create a digital profile that outlines things like where they went to school, what classes they took, clubs they participated in, their career interests, academic achievements, personal skills, etc. From there, potential employers can engage with them one-on-one through the Tallo platform.

These interactions are mutually beneficial for students and industry partners: Students can ask important questions about what skills, degrees, and certifications are required of certain positions – plus secure internship or apprenticeship opportunities – while employers can ensure they have a pipeline of skilled, career-ready workers coming their way.

“The vitally important task of preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s careers is made much easier when students, educators, and employers are able to engage with one another,” said Casey Welch, CEO of Tallo. “We’re very excited to be working with Ivy Tech and look forward to seeing the many student and workforce successes that will come of this partnership.”