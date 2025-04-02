Nano Dimension Completes Desktop Metal Purchase

Following nearly three years of offers and counter-offers, the hard-fought merger fights between additive manufacturing companies appears to be nearly over with Nano Dimension's $179 million purchase of Desktop Metal. At one point during the 2023 additive merger movement, Desktop Metal fetched a $1.8 billion takeover offer.
"Combined, Nano Dimension and Desktop Metal expect revenue for 2024 ended Dec. 31 of more than $200 million, based on unaudited full-year results, according to an April 2 release from Nano Dimension, whose U.S. headquarters is based in Waltham, Massachusetts," write Smart Industry Managing Editor Scott Achelphol and Endeavor Business Media Editor-at-Large Geert De Lombaerde.
Click here for the full article and some background on the additive merger saga.