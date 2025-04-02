    • Nano Dimension
    67ed6f9fff6ec8a5fd0b1fd9 Logondnw
    1. Technology and IIoT
    2. Additive

    Nano Dimension Completes Desktop Metal Purchase

    April 2, 2025
    From our partners at Smart Industry, the additive manufacturing merger mania of 2023 ends with a whimper.

    Following nearly three years of offers and counter-offers, the hard-fought merger fights between additive manufacturing companies appears to be nearly over with Nano Dimension's $179 million purchase of Desktop Metal. At one point during the 2023 additive merger movement, Desktop Metal fetched a $1.8 billion takeover offer.

    "Combined, Nano Dimension and Desktop Metal expect revenue for 2024 ended Dec. 31 of more than $200 million, based on unaudited full-year results, according to an April 2 release from Nano Dimension, whose U.S. headquarters is based in Waltham, Massachusetts," write Smart Industry Managing Editor Scott Achelphol and Endeavor Business Media Editor-at-Large Geert De Lombaerde.

    Click here for the full article and some background on the additive merger saga.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!

    New

    ID 89985616 © Alexander Traksel | Dreamstime.com
    stratasys_story_hero_image

    ID 19257234 © Anton Starikov | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_19257234
    Bazooka Candy
    new_game_019_screenshot
    Kubota's Agri Concept 2.0 EV tractor also features autonomous operation..

    Most Read

    Sponsored