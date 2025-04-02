Nano Dimension Completes Desktop Metal Purchase

"Combined, Nano Dimension and Desktop Metal expect revenue for 2024 ended Dec. 31 of more than $200 million, based on unaudited full-year results, according to an April 2 release from Nano Dimension, whose U.S. headquarters is based in Waltham, Massachusetts," write Smart Industry Managing Editor Scott Achelphol and Endeavor Business Media Editor-at-Large Geert De Lombaerde.

Click here for the full article and some background on the additive merger saga.