Ford to Create Largest Electric Charging Network in North America

Ford announced on Oct. 17 a new all-electric vehicle charging strategy which features comprehensive at-home charging options and the nation’s largest network of public charging stations, including DC fast charging

These stations will enable the company’s future line of electric vehicles. The company is investing $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles through 2022.

“Among people who already own or want to purchase electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, 48% say that a lack of charging stations is one of their main concerns,” said Ted Cannis, Ford director of global electrification. “By offering industry-leading charging access we are dismantling those barriers, allowing more customers to confidently enjoy the benefits of owning an electric vehicle.”

The company says drivers can choose an available Ford Connected Charge Station. Loaded with connectivity features, the higher-powered 48-amp Ford Connected Charge Station enables full control no matter where customers are located.

It can fully power a vehicle overnight while they sleep, adding an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour.

Every Ford all-electric vehicle will come standard with a Ford Mobile Charger. It’s capable of charging on a higher-voltage 240-volt electrical outlet often used for large household appliances like a clothes dryer, which can add an estimated range of 22 miles per charging hour.

Should customers ever need to use a standard 120-volt electrical outlet, that’s possible too and will result in an average range of three miles per charging hour.

For at home charging Ford has teamed up with Amazon Home Services to offer installation of home charging setups. If drivers need a 240-volt outlet installed, or they choose a Ford Connected Charge Station option, they will be able to see upfront pricing estimates and schedule a licensed and vetted electrician online.

On the road, Ford is providing two years of complimentary access to North America's largest network – the FordPass Charging Network – for easy and convenient pay-as-you-drive charging.

he FordPass Charging Network includes more than 12,000 charging stations with more than 35,000 plugs, making public chargers as common as some of the most popular pharmacy or coffee chains.

Collaborating with Charging Providers

Ford is working with Greenlots to bring together multiple charging providers to develop the FordPass Charging Network, making it easy for customers to find and pay for charging all through FordPass or their vehicle’s screen. Ford will work with Greenlots to explore adding additional networks to the FordPass Charging Network in the future for even further coverage.

In collaboration with Electrify America, the FordPass Charging Network will provide access to DC fast chargers, where charging an all-electric vehicle takes minutes, not hours. At a 150-kilowatt charger, customers can add an estimated 47 miles of range in 10 minutes and expect to return most of their vehicle’s charge in about the same time it takes them to grab a fast-casual meal.2

For longer trips, customers can charge their battery from 10% to 80% full charge in 45 minutes using an Electrify America DC fast charger.

Ford will keep electric vehicle drivers fully connected whether charging at home or on the road through the FordPass app. Customers can set charging schedules and alerts at home and easily pre-condition their vehicle before they drive. While on the road, customers can be confident that Ford is providing the tools to help easily plan trips.

A key feature within FordPass, and available through a vehicle’s on-screen dashboard, is FordPass Power My Trip, a tool that makes trip planning hassle-free by considering the vehicle’s current state of charge and identifying charging points along each route.

FordPass or the vehicle’s on-screen dashboard will tell a customer whether a charging outlet is available or in use (if data is made available by a charge point operator). FordPass will also identify points of interest – such as restaurants or shopping centers – to make the most of customers’ time while charging their vehicle on the go.

Whether poolside, tableside or bedside, customers can track their vehicle’s charging progress through the FordPass app, available at no extra cost through the Apple and Google Play stores for any Ford customer.