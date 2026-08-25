Canada Unveils Counter-tariffs of 15% to 50% on US Goods

Canada on Tuesday announced counter-tariffs on U.S. goods ranging between 15% and 50%, intensifying the trade war between the historically close allies.

Ottawa's retaliation will take effect Sept. 8, a timeframe earlier outlined by Prime Minister Mark Carney after U.S. President Donald Trump's 50% duties came into place Saturday.

Canadian officials said Tuesday that the retaliatory tariffs match U.S. levels, with impacts on industries including steel, dairy and electronics.

The list includes frozen and fresh fish, consumer goods like dishwashers and washing machines, as well as industrial products including railway construction materials.

Canada's government also announced a $5.4 billion (CA$7.5 billion) aid package for impacted firms and workers.

"This is an unprecedented challenge imposed on Canada. But Canada will meet the moment," Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

"I think what Canadians can see this morning is that we stand united," he added. "Canada must respond and today we are, in a proportionate, targeted and strategic way."

Industry Minister Melanie Joly echoed Champagne's call for Canadians to support local businesses, while vowing to work with new allies and trading partners.

She also vowed to "fight back" if Trump raised U.S. tariffs on Canadian autos to 50%.

Tit for Tat?

The steep U.S. tariffs hit about $20 billion in Canadian goods -- about 5.5% of its exports to the United States -- after trade negotiations collapsed at the 11th hour.

Under Canada's planned response, U.S. steel and aluminum products previously subject to a 25% duty will soon face 50% tariffs.

Goods facing 25% tariffs include appliances, dairy products like cheese, as well as certain steel and aluminum derivative products.

A small category will see a 15% duty, including electric equipment and tools.

Overall, these form about 7.3% of Canada's imports from the United States at 2024 levels.