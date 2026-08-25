Canada Unveils Counter-tariffs of 15% to 50% on US Goods

Officials said the retaliatory tariffs match U.S. levels, with impacts on industries including steel, dairy and electronics.
Aug. 25, 2026
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Canada on Tuesday announced counter-tariffs on U.S. goods ranging between 15% and 50%, intensifying the trade war between the historically close allies.

Ottawa's retaliation will take effect Sept. 8, a timeframe earlier outlined by Prime Minister Mark Carney after U.S. President Donald Trump's 50% duties came into place Saturday.

Canadian officials said Tuesday that the retaliatory tariffs match U.S. levels, with impacts on industries including steel, dairy and electronics.

The list includes frozen and fresh fish, consumer goods like dishwashers and washing machines, as well as industrial products including railway construction materials.

Canada's government also announced a $5.4 billion (CA$7.5 billion) aid package for impacted firms and workers.

"This is an unprecedented challenge imposed on Canada. But Canada will meet the moment," Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

"I think what Canadians can see this morning is that we stand united," he added. "Canada must respond and today we are, in a proportionate, targeted and strategic way."

Industry Minister Melanie Joly echoed Champagne's call for Canadians to support local businesses, while vowing to work with new allies and trading partners.

She also vowed to "fight back" if Trump raised U.S. tariffs on Canadian autos to 50%.

Tit for Tat?

The steep U.S. tariffs hit about $20 billion in Canadian goods -- about 5.5% of its exports to the United States -- after trade negotiations collapsed at the 11th hour.

Under Canada's planned response, U.S. steel and aluminum products previously subject to a 25% duty will soon face 50% tariffs.

Goods facing 25% tariffs include appliances, dairy products like cheese, as well as certain steel and aluminum derivative products.

A small category will see a 15% duty, including electric equipment and tools.

Overall, these form about 7.3% of Canada's imports from the United States at 2024 levels.

But analysts warn of tit-for-tat escalation.

Already on Monday, Trump pledged to double tariffs on Canadian autos starting next year, up to 50% from the current 25% for non-U.S. content.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticized Trump's threat, saying he could "kiss my ass" and threatening an electricity export surcharge.

Trump lashed out at Ford, warning of "far worse" consequences. He also referred to Carney as a "governor," re-upping his inflammatory push for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state.

Highlighting the animosity, Trump said Tuesday he was considering renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America," as he did last year with the Gulf of Mexico, which he ordered to be called the "Gulf of America."

No USMCA Exemption

Trump's latest tariffs do not exempt products covered by the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement (USMCA). They raise the U.S. effective tariff rate on Canadian exports to 6.9% from 5.1%, Oxford Economics estimates.

Tariffs on plastics, electrical machinery, and wood and paper products contribute most to the increase.

"Manufacturers in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Ontario will be affected the most," Oxford Economics said.

Over the weekend, Carney said U.S. negotiators sought restrictions on Canadian trade deals with other countries at the last minute.

U.S. officials made unacceptable "threats" to the French language and "Quebec culture" too, he added, referring to eastern Canada's French-speaking province.

Trump pushed back Tuesday, saying on Truth Social that he would "never interfere with Canadians speaking French" and accusing Carney of lying to "gain political support."

The United States is Canada's biggest trading partner, with Canadian exports to its neighbor representing 70% of its overall total.

Canada is the second-biggest U.S. trading partner in goods this year behind Mexico.

Polling released Sunday by the Angus Reid Institute showed Canadians broadly support Carney's move to walk away from talks, but some fear economic repercussions.

The White House had alleged "discriminatory treatment" by Canada against U.S. alcohol, automobile and dairy products in rolling out new tariffs.

Trump delayed their implementation, but days of talks did not produce a deal.

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