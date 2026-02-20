Supreme Court Strikes Down Most Trump Tariffs

10:40 a.m. (Eastern)

President Donald Trump doesn’t have the authority to enact broad tariffs on U.S. trading partners, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled Friday, saying that’s a power reserved for Congress. Though the president promised later in the day to enact new tariffs citing different authorities.

Most manufacturers have opposed steep tariffs, saying they raise the cost of components and raw materials. However, smaller numbers of U.S.-based producers that have domestic supply chains had been cheering the actions.

The 6-3 ruling (Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented) impacts most of the tariffs Trump has enacted since last year, but not fees on steel and aluminum imports that he enacted in his first term and former President Joe Biden continued.

The ruling forbids the 10% baseline tariffs on all countries that Trump enacted citing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The president enacted larger tariffs on key countries and has been using the threat of reciprocal tariffs to get trading partners to the negotiating table.

In his rejection of Trump’s actions, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote (PDF dowonload):