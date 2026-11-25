The United States on Wednesday unveiled proposed tariffs on 14 economies including the European Union and China, after a months-long probe into alleged excess production — the latest move by U.S. President Donald Trump to remake Washington's trade relationships.

The duties, proposed at up to 20%, come over allegations the economies "are promoting production and capacity divorced from the realities of demand and market principles," a senior U.S. official said on condition of anonymity.

The new tariffs will need to undergo a period of public comment before taking effect, with the official adding that the proposals take existing trade deals into account.

The new levies target some of the United States' largest trading partners, including China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The U.S. official made specific mention of China, for whom a 20% tariff is being proposed, the joint-highest for any economy.

In a separate announcement, the U.S. Trade Representative's office also proposed additional tariffs on goods from Brazil, including aircraft, over alleged inaction on addressing U.S. trade concerns.

Trump's tariffs have targeted Washington's friends and foes alike, and are part of a push in his second term to remake global trade by forcing countries to buy U.S. products or produce their goods in his country.

The latest move offers some relief for partners that earlier signed tariff deals with the Trump administration, but it could still raise temperatures as the U.S. president prepares to host G20 leaders in Miami in December.

"We don't expect this to create tension or rancor" at the G20 summit, the senior U.S. official said. "We actually expect that we may be signing more agreements at the G20 in the wake of these announcements."

Inflationary Pressures

Over-capacity concerns affect a range of sectors, from batteries to cement, chemicals to processed food, the senior U.S. official said.

The duties could add further pressure on U.S. businesses already squeezed by earlier tariffs, with firms now likelier to pass on costs to consumers already frustrated with the high cost of living.

Affordability was a key issue in recent midterm elections, which saw Trump's Republican Party swept out of power in both houses of Congress by Democrats.

U.S. consumer inflation came in at 3.7% year-on-year in September, close to a three-year high as prices are pushed up by the effects of Trump's war on Iran, tariffs and the massive AI investment boom.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers, responsible for keeping inflation to a long-term 2% target, say that most price effects of Trump's previous tariff rollout have passed through the economy — but any new levies could push prices up further.

The new tariffs are likely to come into effect in January at the earliest, the senior U.S. official said.

Trump's latest duties come after an investigation the U.S. Trade Representative started in March on excess manufacturing capacity and production.

The concern was whether other countries were taking actions deemed "unreasonable or discriminatory," and if they weighed on U.S. commerce.

The probes came days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump's previous slew of tariffs, holding that the president did not hold the authority to impose the duties using the law the White House had cited.

Pushback Expected

Trade lawyer Ryan Majerus told AFP that he expected this probe to be among "the most important" actions for the Trump administration, given its underlying concern that factories with excess capacity start operations abroad and "never get turned off, even if there's no demand."

This potentially leads to an oversupply of goods, depressed prices and a "hollowing out" of U.S. manufacturing, he added.

The U.S. determination is likely to face strong pushback from China and others, with Beijing long rejecting criticism that it relies too much on exports to boost its economy.

While the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump's global tariffs in February, his sector-specific duties remain intact.

The new tariffs will not stack on top of those sector-specific tariffs on items like automobiles and steel, the senior U.S. official said.

In July, Trump imposed a separate wave of tariffs on 60 economies, accusing them of insufficient action against forced labor.

For economies facing both the forced labor and excess production tariffs, the levies would not stack, the U.S. official said. Instead, the higher rate of the two would prevail.

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