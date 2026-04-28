GM Looks to Boost Inventory of Full-Size Pickups

You could consider it a bit of a luxury problem.

The leaders of General Motors Corp. are looking to increase the auto giant’s inventories—particularly of its very profitable full-sized pickup trucks—after ending the first quarter with about 47 days of supply on dealers’ lots.

Speaking to analysts after Detroit-based GM reported its first-quarter results, Chair and CEO Mary Barra said the company began 2026 with lower inventories after “a very strong close to the fourth quarter” and added that situation persisted as teams installed tooling for the next generation of market-leading large pickups. GM dealers finished March with about 516,000 vehicles in their inventory, which was down 6% year over year.

CFO Paul Jacobson said on GM’s conference call that retail sales were dinged by the lower inventory of full-size pickups and added that plans call for pushing up inventory “over the next several quarters while being mindful of the broader demand environment.” Barra said the production of next-gen trucks should start ramping in the third quarter.

“We’re not anticipating any material downtime at this point” later this year, Jacobson said about full-size truck production. “That’s what we’re going to need to lean into a little bit to try to get our inventory levels back into the targeted range from where they’ve been.”

To help its overall inventory situation—Barra and Jacobson are looking to grow supply back to between 50 and 60 days of sales—GM during the first quarter also rerouted about 7,500 full-size sport-utility vehicles that had been slated to go to the Middle East. Jacobson said the logistical challenges created by the Iran war also contributed to that decision but added that the inventory question was also important.