EV Notes: Rivian Alters Georgia Plant Plans, No Nissan EVs in Mississippi

Rivian Inc. executives have added a hefty chunk of capacity to the first phase of their planned plant east of Atlanta and reworked a U.S. Department of Energy loan that will fund part of that project.

When first announced in late 2021, the Rivian factory in Stanton Springs, Georgia, was forecast to have annual production capacity of 400,000 electric vehicles, split equally into two phases. While announcing Rivian’s first-quarter earnings last week, Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough said the plant’s first phase will now enable the company to make 300,000 cars annually. Land for the Georgia plant’s potential second phase, McDonough added, “is still going to be entirely untouched greenfield.”

Alongside the new timeline and scope for their Georgia growth, Rivian’s leaders also said that the DOE loan they negotiated in 2024 has shrunk to a maximum of $4.5 billion from $6.6 billion and will now be used only for the new plant’s first phase.

“This change is expected to boost cost efficiency while still providing significant room for future expansion in later phases,” Scaringe said on a conference call. “We remain on track for the production of our midsized vehicle platform to begin in Georgia in late 2028.”