CFO: Tesla Capex Will Grow in ‘Next Two to Three Years’ From ’26 Forecast of $25B

Tesla Inc.’s plans to launch mass production of its robotaxis and Optimus humanoid robots while also building semiconductors and solar panels and ramp up artificial intelligence infrastructure means its massive capital spending push will last at least into 2029, CFO Vaibhav Taneja said July 22.

Speaking to analysts and investors after Tesla reported second-quarter results, CEO Elon Musk and Taneja said they’re focused on investing efficiently while also not losing time in pursuing their many priorities. Tesla’s capex totaled $5.8 billion in the second quarter and will accelerate in the second half. For the year, spending will top $25 billion, some $5 billion more than it was in 2024 and 2025 combined.

On a conference call, Taneja said the big goals Tesla is aiming for around autonomous transportation and robotics “requires making bold bets” and added that capex “will grow for the next two to three years” as the company pushes ahead. Musk said he’s happy with that pace of investment.

“We should be spending on capex as fast as we can spend, as fast as we can without it being too wasteful,” Musk said. “We’re not trying to aim for some extremely high-efficiency capital spend because that would slow things down. So it’s a balance between how much […] capital efficiency versus time.”