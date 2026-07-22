3M Hikes Sales Growth Target, CEO Brown Still Wants to ‘Wring Out Capacity’

The leaders of 3M Co. have raised their 2026 forecast for sales growth, saying that good work by sales teams and successful product launches will offset weaker numbers from the conglomerate’s consumer products group.

Chairman and CEO Bill Brown and his team now think St. Paul-based 3M can grow adjusted sales by more than 4.5% this year, with organic sales growing at last 3.5% when excluding PFAS products. Those forecasts are up half a percentage point from late April and come after 3M posted first-half organic sales growth of 3% versus 2.1% in all of 2025. (3M’s net profits during the second quarter came in at $933 million versus $723 million in the prior-year period as sales climbed 2.5% to $6.5 billion.)

Brown analysts on July 21 that his team’s improved outlook reflects confidence in momentum across several of 3M’s key end markets as well as a second-half boost from pricing. He characterized the quickening sales growth as being “a combination of both commercial excellence and innovation excellence, the journey that we’ve been on for two years” and said he’s confident that 3M can grow sales at roughly twice the pace of the broader economy.

“It’s not really a macro tailwind,” Brown added. “The macro on the industrial side looks pretty good but there are some headwinds in the marketplace. It’s mostly just internal performance.”