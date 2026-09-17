GM CFO: Real EV Improvement Will Be a ’28 Story

“So that will be a stark improvement – thousands of dollars per vehicle at the pack level for new EVs as we start to roll those out,” he added.

GM ranks second in EV market share behind Tesla and has been growing its market share in recent quarters, finishing June with about 13% of total sales. But it will still book a sizable loss from the venture this year, although it will be between $1 billion and $1.5 billion less than in 2025. Hence the need to improve the economics of its batteries as well as other elements of production with an eye to 2028 and beyond.

Someone absolutely not looking for 2027 to be a flat year is R.J. Scaringe, the founder, chairman and CEO of Rivian Automotive Inc. Speaking at the Laguna conference a few hours after Jacobson, Scaringe discussed his team’s progress with the R2, a vehicle with a roughly $50,000 price tag that Rivian began delivering to customers in June.

Scaringe told the Morgan Stanley audience that plans remain on track to launch a second shift at Rivian’s Normal, Illinois, plant in the coming weeks. The biggest hurdle in doing so, he said, isn’t Rivian’s own factory capacity or its ability to recruit and train workers but rather to shepherd suppliers on the expansion journey.

“Bringing a second shift on to then not be busy because you don’t have parts is also a challenge,” Scaringe added. “We want to coordinate that really tightly with the ramp-up of the supply chain. But that’s been choreographed really nicely.”

Analysts’ consensus estimates have Rivian delivering 82,000 R2s next year – a big step up from Rivian executives’ estimate that they’ll deliver between 65,000 and 70,000 combined from their R1, R2 and delivery van platforms. Scaringe didn’t commit to that goal but said that R2 is a mass-market vehicle and thus shouldn’t be thought of as competing mainly with Tesla’s Model Y.

“The opportunity is the vast majority of folks who aren't buying Model Y. So that’s folks that are maybe in a Toyota RAV4 or 4Runner [or a] Ford Bronco or Honda CR-V or Audi Q5,” Scaringe said. “It’s the most popular segment in the United States and makes up about half the demand in the United States. […] That was the goal: To bring, call it, regular consumers in, not just early adopters, not just tech adopters.”

So far, so good when it comes to test drives and sales conversions, Scaringe said. And if the Rivian team books wild successes with the R2 next year and beyond, it’ll very likely be because it will have succeeded at breaking many more buyers away from their internal-combustion habits. That will be good news for the EV ambitions of GM as well.