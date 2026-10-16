Fastenal Finding Success With a More-With-Less Model That Leans on Tech

Every public company’s earnings report includes reams of data that often get hastily scanned and moved on from. Looking over Fastenal Co.’s latest report, however, D.A. Davidson analyst Chris Dankert homed in on one specific number on the last page of the distributor’s slide deck.

“Hard not to note is that the sales force headcount is down over 400 heads versus where we were in June,” Dankert said on Fastenal’s conference call Oct. 14. “Can you just kind of put that in context? Is this – are there additional cuts planned? Is this just kind of a good-hygiene reset?”

The decrease (to 15,332 full-time equivalent people, down 2.9% from the end of June) does not suggest a retreat nor is it a precursor to more drops, President and CEO Jeff Watts and CFO Max Tunnicliff told Dankert and other analysts on the call. Instead, the executives added, they reflect something a structural change in how efficiently Wisconsin-based Fastenal does business at many of its more than 90,000 customer sites thanks to process refinements, automation and other technologies that include artificial intelligence tools.

“We’re not going to starve the business to create a better margin quarter,” Watts said. “Maybe in the past – before we were kind of getting all the digital tools and all the different things out to the field – the natural reaction would be, ‘Hey, we landed this account. I need to add two or three heads.’ Now those same managers, they’re calling in and saying, ‘Hey, we don’t need the two or three heads. We need this tool. Now that we have this tool, we can do it with half.’”