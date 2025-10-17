New-Collar Workers, Rising Employee Retention Rates and How Caring Enhances Continuous Improvement: IndustryWeek's Weekly Review

Please enjoy the latest edition of IndustryWeek’s Weekly Review, which shares the Top 10 most-consumed content on IndustryWeek.com over the past seven days.

Battery Manufacturer Bets Big on Brownfield Site in Buffalo, New York: Revitalizing an impoverished neighborhood was a business decision, not altruism, says the leadership at Viridi, a company making power storage systems for industrial applications.

Caring: An Underrated Skill Critical for Lean Leaders: A caring supervisor can be the deciding factor between an employee engaging or remaining on the sidelines.

US Manufacturing Needs Pro-Growth Policy and Time: Four foundational reforms are essential to reshoring industry.

Recent Investments in U.S. Manufacturing Plants: Check out our list to see what Nidec Power, Lilly, Woodward and other companies have announced in recent weeks.

Manufacturing Day 2025: A Skilled Workforce Should Be the Nation's First Priority: lt's time to provide pathways for more of our youth to obtain the technical skills necessary for today's job market.

Bringing AI Into a Lean Transformation: Where to Start: The framework should be deliberate and testable, just like any kaizen activity.

Employee Retention Index Gains Signal Workers More Inclined to Remain in Their Roles: Q3 2025 marks the third consecutive increase for the Retention Index, indicating stronger workforce stability.

Podcast: Does Your Corporate Culture Sabotage Meaningful Change? Podcast hosts Dr. Mohamed Saleh and Dyer discuss corporate cultures that throw roadblocks in the way of leaders who are strategic thinkers with a systems perspective.

Stellantis to Invest $13 Billion in US: "This investment in the U.S. -- the single largest in the Company's history -- will drive our growth, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and bring more American jobs to the states we call home," says Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa.

Podcast: Effective Decision-making: Leadership Characteristic 7: Hosts Dr. Mohamed Saleh and John Dyer discuss four styles of decision-making, and the art of balancing speed, facts and empowerment.