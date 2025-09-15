How Much Power Should We Give AI: News Roundup

We’ve written extensively about the impact that AI is having on the electrical sector, driving a construction boom to shore up the grid and provide more electricity to data centers. And, we’re constantly looking at how AI is changing how manufacturers operate and manage themselves. Here are some takes on those topics and a few others from our partners at EndeavorB2B, IndustryWeek’s parent company.
Artificial Intelligence in the News
Texas Projects Combine Natural Gas, Renewables, and AI for Next-Gen Data Centers: From the editors of EnergyTech, a look at one of many power plants under development in Texas, specifically to feed juice into AI data centers.
The $2 trillion AI revolution: How smart factories are rewriting the rules: Murali Sastry, senior VP and head of technology at Skillsoft, tells our colleagues at Smart Industry that vibe coding and agentic systems could slash automotive assembly downtime, saving hundreds of millions of dollars ever year.
Should We Give AI Agency? A Manufacturing Leader’s Dilemma: At Supply Chain Connect, ReilAI CEO and Co-Founder Joanne Friedman discusses how much autonomy manufacturers should grant their new AI systems. AI can respond more quickly to emergencies than people, but systems can lack accountability and drift from their original purposes.
Other News
Arburg is getting out of additive manufacturing: Machinery Minutes: We’ve written extensively about the challenges that large additive manufacturing equipment producers have faced in recent years. In a recent podcast episode, our partners at Plastics Machinery & Manufacturing discuss an additive pioneer that’s getting out of that business.
It’s just business: Manufacturing moves from Critical Manufacturing, Phoenix Tube Co., Bosch Rexroth, and more: Finally, at Plant Services, a roundup of news briefs from several manufacturing service and technology companies.