How Much Power Should We Give AI: News Roundup

Texas Projects Combine Natural Gas, Renewables, and AI for Next-Gen Data Centers: From the editors of EnergyTech, a look at one of many power plants under development in Texas, specifically to feed juice into AI data centers.

The $2 trillion AI revolution: How smart factories are rewriting the rules: Murali Sastry, senior VP and head of technology at Skillsoft, tells our colleagues at Smart Industry that vibe coding and agentic systems could slash automotive assembly downtime, saving hundreds of millions of dollars ever year.

Should We Give AI Agency? A Manufacturing Leader’s Dilemma: At Supply Chain Connect, ReilAI CEO and Co-Founder Joanne Friedman discusses how much autonomy manufacturers should grant their new AI systems. AI can respond more quickly to emergencies than people, but systems can lack accountability and drift from their original purposes.