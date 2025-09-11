Hitachi Energy Announces $1 Billion Investment in US Manufacturing Projects to Support the Electrical Grid

“With digital technologies at the core of our business, we are delivering comprehensive solutions that solve significant societal problems. By investing in the United States, we are strengthening local economies while accelerating innovation,” says Hitachi Ltd. President and CEO Toshiaki Tokunaga.
Sept. 11, 2025
Hitachi Energy Ltd
Aeiral photo of Hitachi Energy’s South Boston, Virginia, campus

To meet the rapidly growing needs of data centers, Hitachi Energy has announced $1 billion in investments to broaden manufacturing of electrical grid infrastructure. Much of this investment will go toward a $457 million power transformer facility in Virginia.

In addition, Hitachi Energy has announced:

  • $106 million to expand its Alamo, Tennessee, transformer components facility.
  • $70 million to support its Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, high-voltage components manufacturing footprint.
  • $22.5 million to grow and modernize its Southwest Virginia dry-type transformer operations.

These investments are expected to create over 1,000 jobs.

About the Author

Email

Anna Smith

News Editor

News Editor

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-m-smith/ 

Bio: Anna Smith joined IndustryWeek in 2021. She handles IW’s daily newsletters and breaking news of interest to the manufacturing industry. Anna was previously an editorial assistant at New Equipment DigestMaterial Handling & Logistics and other publications.

