Hitachi Energy Announces $1 Billion Investment in US Manufacturing Projects to Support the Electrical Grid
To meet the rapidly growing needs of data centers, Hitachi Energy has announced $1 billion in investments to broaden manufacturing of electrical grid infrastructure. Much of this investment will go toward a $457 million power transformer facility in Virginia.
In addition, Hitachi Energy has announced:
- $106 million to expand its Alamo, Tennessee, transformer components facility.
- $70 million to support its Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, high-voltage components manufacturing footprint.
- $22.5 million to grow and modernize its Southwest Virginia dry-type transformer operations.
These investments are expected to create over 1,000 jobs.
