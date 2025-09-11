Hitachi Energy Announces $1 Billion Investment in US Manufacturing Projects to Support the Electrical Grid

To meet the rapidly growing needs of data centers, Hitachi Energy has announced $1 billion in investments to broaden manufacturing of electrical grid infrastructure. Much of this investment will go toward a $457 million power transformer facility in Virginia.

In addition, Hitachi Energy has announced:

$106 million to expand its Alamo, Tennessee, transformer components facility.

$70 million to support its Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, high-voltage components manufacturing footprint.

$22.5 million to grow and modernize its Southwest Virginia dry-type transformer operations.

These investments are expected to create over 1,000 jobs.

