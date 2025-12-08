Manufacturing Business News: SPX Technologies Buying Crawford United

The leaders of multinational holding company SPX Technologies Inc. have agreed to pay about $300 million for Cleveland-based Crawford United Corp. to beef up SPX’s commercial air handling offerings.

Crawford’s air handling group designs, builds and installs customized HVAC systems with its Akron-based Air Enterprises subsidiary as well as HVAC coils via its Rahn Industries unit, which it acquired in January for about $13 million. Combined, those businesses generated about $82 million in sales and nearly $23 million in operating profits over the past 12 months.

“We are excited to welcome the Crawford United team,” Gene Lowe, SPX’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Their commercial air-handling business is an excellent fit for our HVAC platform, strengthening our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions to customers in healthcare, universities, pharmaceutical, advanced manufacturing and commercial markets.”

Lowe and his Charlotte-based team plan to sell the rest of Crawford United’s operations, a basket of 11 specialty manufacturing companies that makes precision components, coatings, hoses and more for a range of end markets. Those companies include brands such as Knitting Machinery Co. of America and Advanced Industrial Coatings and collectively booked about $93 million in sales in the 12 months that ended Sept. 30.

SPX is home to about 4,300 people in 16 countries. In the first nine months of this year, the company generated an adjusted operating profit of $345 million on revenues of more than $1.6 billion. The company’s HVAC-related business accounts for two-thirds of its top line.

