Court Blocks Most Trump Administration Tariffs

A U.S. federal court on Wednesday blocked most of Donald Trump's sweeping import tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president had overstepped his authority with the across-the-board global levies.
The ruling – which is sure to be challenged – marks a significant setback to the Republican leader as he bids to redraw the United States' trading relationship with the world by forcing foreign governments to the negotiating table through a series of tough new levies.
The court's order could spell a premature end to Trump's international trade war as it bars Trump’s most sweeping tariffs, effectively erasing most of the trade restrictions Trump has announced since taking office.
