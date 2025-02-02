Trump Enacts Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

President Donald Trump announced broad tariffs Saturday on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, invoking emergency economic powers to do so while citing a “major threat” from illegal immigration and drugs.
Canadian and Mexican exports to the United States will face a 25% tariff, although energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% levy, with duties starting as soon as Tuesday. Goods from China, which already face various rates of duties, will see an additional 10%, said Trump.
He invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in imposing the tariffs, with the White House saying “the extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency.”
