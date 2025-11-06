Five New Manufacturing Plant Openings From Coast to Coast

Check out the following compilation to see the manufacturers strengthening U.S. industry through investments in new facilities nationwide.

Forgent Power Solutions Inc.

To meet the growing energy needs of data centers, the power grid and industrial markets, Forgent has opened a new 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Dayton, Minnesota. The facility will produce electrical distribution products, including power skids, e-houses and medium-voltage switchgear.

“The opening of Forgent’s new Dayton facility represents the culmination of a multi-year expansion plan,” says Gary Niederpruem, chief executive officer of Forgent. “Forgent started planning several years ago for the step-change growth in demand from data centers, independent power producers, utilities and manufacturers that we see today.”

Forgent plans to add several hundred new jobs to the Minnesota workforce over the next few years in connection with the new facility.

Archer

Meat snack brand Archer has doubled its manufacturing capacity with the opening of its new 140,000-square-foot plant in Vernon, California. The facility will enable Archer to produce more than 36 million pounds of meat sticks per year, and the company will add over 200 jobs to the Los Angeles community.

“This expansion ensures we can meet increased demand for our meat sticks, while also setting us up for long-term category leadership by investing in our own infrastructure," says Eugene Kang, founder and CEO of Archer.

Masaba Inc.

Material handling equipment company Masaba has expanded its manufacturing presence in Vermillion, South Dakota, with the opening of a new 147,500-square-foot steel and metal fabrication facility. The space features over $15 million in new equipment for automating and centralizing steel processing.

“This facility allows us to streamline production, expand our capacity and strengthen our ability to deliver the quality and reliability our customers expect,” says Masaba Founder and CEO Jerad Higman. “Our new facility showcases cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence in fabrication that reflects the strength and ingenuity of American industry.”

Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail has opened a $100 million factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the production of rail cars. The 307,000-square-foot facility will create 460 jobs and operate with zero landfill waste.

“The site is carbon neutral and harnesses the impressive capabilities of the Hitachi Group to ensure our customers benefit from smart manufacturing powered by transformative digital and AI technologies,” says Hitachi Rail Group CEO Giuseppe Marino.

The factory features more than $30 million in digital enhancements and will have the ability to deliver up to 20 rail cars per month throughout North America.

Viega North America

Viega North America, a metal piping systems company, has invested $178 million to open a new manufacturing, distribution and training facility in Mantua, Ohio. The fully electrified, 244,000-square-foot plant will create approximately 68 new jobs.

"By integrating state-of-the-art production with hands-on training, we strive to not only advance innovation but also to provide our employees with meaningful opportunities to shape the future of the industry,” says Marki Huston, CEO of Viega North America.