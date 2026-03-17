EV Notes: Honda Pulls Plug on Three Planned Models

The leaders of Honda Motor Co. have joined many of their Big Auto peers in announcing a large retreat from their electric-vehicle ambitions in the United States. The Japanese manufacturer will cancel plans for three models and book more than $15 billion of write-offs, impairments and other costs.

In announcing the retrenchment last week, Chairman, President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe and his team pointed to the same forces that their counterparts at General Motors Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV have cited in taking similar—and similarly large—charges since last summer: The economics and near-term growth prospects of the U.S. EV market have taken a hit due to the ending of tax incentives as well as the loosening of fuel regulations. That means Honda will not move forward with its plans for the 0 SUV and 0 Saloon as well as the Acura RSX.

“Introducing these three models without an outlook for business viability may result in early production discontinuation,” Ibe said on a conference call with media. “This would cause concern and inconvenience to our customers due to damage to our brand and others. We believe introducing these models will not be in the best interest for the future of Honda.”

Executives said they intend to introduce more hybrid models in the United States through the end of this decade. But Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara also said that Honda isn’t giving up on EVs altogether and “will maintain investment discipline to lay the groundwork from a long-term perspective.”

Polestar Adds $300M to Fundraising Spree

Executives at EV specialist Polestar Automotive Holding have recruited more big-name investors to its ranks via a $300 million funding round that takes its recent run of investment announcements to $1 billion.

Among those putting money to work with Polestar, which last year sold about 60,000 cars compared to 45,000 in 2024, is French bank Crédit Agricole CIB. The new investors have the option to sell their stakes, with certain returns included, to an affiliate of Geely Holdings, Polestar’s majority shareholder, in three years.

CEO Michael Lohscheller said the recent financings have improved Polestar’s balance sheet and share float and help give it some extra muscle to carry out its plans.