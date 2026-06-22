New Lucid CEO Cutting 18% of U.S. Jobs, Arizona Plant Shift

Electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group Inc. will lay off nearly one out of every five U.S. workers this summer, cuts that come just months after executives said they were laying off 12% of the company’s U.S. workforce.

In a June 22 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Lucid leaders said they also have eliminated the second shift at the company’s AMP-1 factory in Arizona, which it expanded two years ago to cover about 3 million square feet so that it could handle production of its Gravity SUV as well as future models. Word of the cuts come only a few weeks after new Chief Executive Officer Silvio Napoli formally stepped into his role and pledged a review of its operations.

Just how many people the latest cuts are affecting is unclear because Lucid doesn’t break out the size of its U.S. workforce. The company finished last year with about 9,000 globally.

In the SEC filing, Chief Financial Officer Taoufiq Boussaid said the cuts are intended to “advance the company’s path toward profitability and positive cash flow generation by streamlining its organizational structure, optimizing operating expenses, and aligning production plans with anticipated demand.” While the layoffs from earlier this year didn’t involve production, logistics and quality employees, this round will affect full-time and hourly workers as well as contractors.