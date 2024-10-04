Strike Shutdown, Silo Busting and Serious Leadership: IndustryWeek's Weekly Reads

Please enjoy the latest IW Weekly Reads, which shares the top-consumed content on IndustryWeek.com over the past seven days.
- US Dockworkers Launch Strike After Labor Contract Expires: "With the longshoremen’s strike now in effect, the disruption to our supply chain is both immediate and far-reaching," says Transportation Intermediaries Association President and CEO Anne Reinke.
- What Does the Potential Port Strike Mean for Supply Chains? The strike would affect 36 ports on the East and Gulf coasts.
- Serious Leaders Are Committed, Consistent and Patient: It’s more about fostering behaviors and creating the right environment than focusing entirely on results.
- Why Is Wall Street Doing Business with China? US investment dollars from retirement funds are still flowing into flagged companies.
- Can Smaller Manufacturers Deploy AI Effectively? It’s all well and good for large enterprises to use AI for decision-making but what about smaller businesses without huge IT departments?
- When Silos Fall, Lean Thrives: There are real steps leaders can take to break functional experts out of their hidey-holes.
- Economist: Factory Growth to Outpace Broader Economy Over Next Two Years: Hugh Johnson also sees manufacturing job growth blooming to 150,000 in 2026.
- Circular Steel: What It Is, How It’s Made and Its Role in Reducing Emissions: The steel industry is responsible for 7% to 9% of global C02 emissions. Much of it is Scope 3.
- What's in Store for Manufacturing Day, from New Jersey to North Dakota: Plant tours, mentorship, hands-on activities and pancakes are all part of the festivities this year.
- Timken's Approach to Continuous Improvement: Marty Hallman, director of Bearing Operations at Timken, talks about how the global motion-and-drive company seeks operational excellence.