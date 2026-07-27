Cleveland-Cliffs Sees Much Stronger Second Half, More Growth Into ’27

“We have a situation where higher prices, lower costs and higher shipping volumes will all be converging at once,” Goncalves said on a conference call. “Weather-related impacts are behind us. Finishing lines are full and pricing remains strong.”

Goncalves last fall said he was growing increasingly upbeat about the prospects for Cleveland-Cliffs – and specifically its automotive business – as President Trump’s tariffs worked their way through the economy. The measures, he has consistently said, will both protect the U.S. steel industry and pad the margins of producers. On the question of demand from car companies, his outlook was supported last week by Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors Corp., who said her team is “just not seeing” any weakness on the part of car buyers.

Also on the July 23 conference call, Cleveland-Cliffs President and CFO Celso Goncalves said Cleveland-Cliffs isn’t as close on selling some assets as he and Lourenco Goncalves had previously signaled. The company already has received about $100 million of roughly $425 million related to the sale of some properties, including the Florida arm of its Ferrous Processing and Trading division. But other possible deals executives had floated, including for a direct-reduction iron in Toledo, haven’t moved forward – mainly because prospective buyers have been a little too opportunistic but also because the bigger picture looks more promising.

“The offers that we have received related to these processes have fallen short of our value threshold,” Celso Goncalves said.

Speaking specifically to a prospective tie-up of some sort with South Korea’s POSCO, which already has been delayed from its original timeline, Celso Goncalves said the parties are still talking but haven’t made much progress.

“Valuation and structure are important and we’re not desperate to do anything unless these two factors are met by POSCO and acceptable to us,” he added. “The United States is the best market in the world and it’s not cheap to play in our sandbox.”

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (Ticker: CLF) rallied more than 15% to $10.96 on the July 23 earnings report and conference call commentary. In midday trading July 27, they were changing hands around $11.75. Year to date, however, they are still down more than 10%, a move that has left the company’s market capitalization at about $6.7 billion.