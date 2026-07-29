ITW and Nucor See Tailwinds Sustaining Manufacturing Growth

CFO Michael Larsen said on ITW’s conference call that standing out in the welding group was North America, which represents about 85% of its sales. “Broad-based growth across both industrial and commercial markets” pushed organic sales up 19% from the same period of last year.

Much of that strength has persisted into the summer, Larsen added.

“April was off to a really good start, [we] sustained that in May and June was even better than that. And we’re off to a good start here to Q3, right in track with where we want to be,” he said. “That was kind of the big new news: The acceleration in demand that we also talked about on the last earnings call, it really continued throughout the second quarter and into the third quarter.”

The results and upbeat outlooks from Nucor and ITW echo recent assessments from industrial distributors as well as notable names such as General Motors, 3M and Cleveland-Cliffs. (See the sidebar on the right.) The leaders of most of those companies also cited the tailwinds from data centers and energy and other infrastructure projects as well as strength in the aerospace and defense industries as giving them cause to be optimistic about the rest of this year and 2027.

Recent reports are supporting those outlooks. The Institute for Supply Management’s closely watched Manufacturing PMI most recently showed that new orders have expanded for six straight months. This week’s Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas showed “a notable improvement in outlooks” from executives in the Lone Star State, adding to a streak of upbeat reading that started in the spring.

Investors were enthusiastic about the reports and commentary from both Nucor and ITW. Shares of the former (Ticker: NUE) climbed more than 7% to $265 and change, adding to gains that have lifted the stock more than 60% year to date. ITW shares (Ticker: ITW) rose nearly 4% to about $295 and are now up 20% so far in 2026.