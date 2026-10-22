Buyers of Metal Are Prioritizing Certainty Over Price. Which Means Metals CEOs Are Pushing Price.

The customer is always right but Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Chairman and CEO Lourenco Goncalves, rarely uber-diplomatic in his public statements, said he has a slight disagreement with the steel maker’s clients earlier this week.

“Everybody is going to index and going to index with a minor or no discount because they all believe – not all, but a good number of clients […] – that prices have peaked [and that] being on the discount will help them going forward,” Goncalves said on an Oct. 19 conference call discussing Cliffs’ Q3. “On the other hand, I believe that steel prices are not at peak.”

Helping underpin Goncalves’ belief are two important factors that look likely to shape the market for steel and other metals in 2027. Firstly, the Trump administration’s push to limit metal imports and more broadly reshore manufacturing – of which Goncalves is a full-throated supporter – is paying off for domestic producers who he said can now better plan for a future in which they can invest in capacity and hire people. And secondly, a broadening of growth in the manufacturing sector is pushing customers to increase their call on Cliffs.

“Clients are asking to raise their minimums because at, this very moment, the biggest point […] is to have steel, not to negotiate a price,” Goncalves said.

Not surprisingly, this dynamic is helping producers such as Cliffs raise their prices and promise investors that they will continue to do so. CFO Celso Goncalves told analysts that Cliffs’ average selling price during the third quarter rose nearly 5%, a pace that looks durable for the rest of this year and into 2027.

“Index pricing in the U.S. has increased by roughly $40 per ton each month for most of this year, and we do not see any signals in our order book pointing to a slowdown of this pace,” Celso Goncalves said.

The leaders of Cleveland-Cliffs aren’t the only ones in the metals sector expecting good things from next year even if they aren’t yet giving investors formal targets. On Steel Dynamics Inc.’s third-quarter earnings call Oct. 20, CFO Theresa Wagler said demand for the company’s flat-rolled steel is staying strong while inventories remain low, which bodes well for prices and profitability in the months ahead.