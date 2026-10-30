Ford Execs Stick to 2029 EV Breakeven Target

Customers will be able to start pre-ordering Fathoms, the first vehicle to be built on Ford’s Universal EV platform, early next year but CFO Sherry House said Ford will still be investing heavily throughout 2027. Also calling for lots of capital—about $1.3 billion next year—is Ford Energy, the battery-storage venture housed inside Model e and building a 4 million-square-foot plant in Kentucky that will produce lithium iron phosphate systems. That, House said, means progress toward the 2029 breakeven target won’t be linear.

“We’re now expecting higher expenses in 2027 as the plant’s coming into focus,” House said on an Oct. 28 conference call. “We think that the next step-function change in profitability is going to happen in the first half of 2028 as UEV and Ford Energy both ramp with revenue […] You’re going to see Fathom launching towards the end of [2027] with the first derivative of the platform. Then you’re going to have that full year of production in 2028. Then we’re going to be escalating the Ford Energy business with investment [and have] full-year production also by 2028.”

Ford’s goal of making money (or at least not losing much) from EVs by late this decade has it on a similar path to GM, whose CFO Paul Jacobson said last month that it will be 2028 before GM’s EV financials start to turn a corner in earnest. A key in that forecast is GM’s battery platform of choice, a lithium manganese-rich chemistry it is working on with LG Energy Solution that has a higher energy density than LFP cells such as Ford’s.

Shares of Ford (Ticker: F) were up nearly 4% to $12.43 in midday trading on Oct. 29. Over the past six months, they’re essentially flat and the company now has a market capitalization of nearly $50 billion.