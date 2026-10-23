Musk and Tesla Target a Big 2030 Milestone

Tesla’s leaders are orchestrating a 2026 capex plan that will cost about $20 billion (down from $25 billion, which had been up from $20 billion early this year) and likely will grow in coming years. That spending includes ambitious growth projections for the company’s Optimus robots and energy generation and storage businesses, as well as vehicles such as the company’s core 3 and Y models as well as the Cybercab and Tesla Semi truck, which began volume production last quarter.

Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, said on the conference call that the company’s factories are running at record rates this quarter and that his teams are starting to see the benefits of recent expansion investments.

Helping Tesla’s builders in trying to scale rapidly is that the Cybercab has been designed to use half as many parts as other cars the company has built.

“So that’s 50% less things to go wrong,” Moravy said. “We’ve definitely been bursting the Cybercab line to see how fast we can run it. I think the listed capacity is more of a rate at which we’re capable of running today but the actual capacity of that vehicle line is significantly higher.”

Much more automotive expansion is on its way for Tesla: As it is ramping up production of the Cybercab in Texas, it also is looking to add to its factory in Berlin and elsewhere. With that 5 million target in mind, Taneja told investors that “what we are trying to do is literally take over every part of terrestrial transportation.”

Other items of note from Tesla’s earnings report and conference call included:

Customers are increasingly biting on Tesla’s self-driving software: 75% of North American customers in the third quarter signed on for paid subscriptions, which Taneja said was about 20 points higher than in Q2.

Musk said most Cybercabs will remain under Tesla’s umbrella as it builds its autonomous transportation business beyond its Austin test bed. But the company also is aiming to sell some vehicles to fleet operators before year’s end.

Shares of Tesla (Ticker: TSLA) fell about 3% to $374 and change on Oct. 22. They are also down about that much over the past six months, which has trimmed the company’s market capitalization to about $1.48 trillion.