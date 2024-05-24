Artificial Interest in Artificial Intelligence and Failed Unionization: IndustryWeek's Weekly Reads

The U.S. Steel saga and mentorship were among the topics that captured the attention of our readers in the past seven days. Check out IndustryWeek’s DuPont coverage as well as a Great Question Podcast episode with our Editor-in-chief Robert Schoenberger.

Here is the IndustryWeek Top 10 from the past week.

Unionization Vote Fails in Alabama, Dealing Blow to UAW Momentum: According to NLRB tallies, 56% of 4,687 voting workers voted against joining the union.

Former Electric Vehicle Maker a Year Later: New Life as a Technology Provider: Formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, Nxu is still focusing its efforts on the sector, but with a different angle.

Ship That Destroyed Baltimore Bridge Towed Back Into Port: Moving the nearly 1,000-foot container vessel is a major step in reopening the key shipping channel.

How's the Manufacturing Sector Doing: An Industry Overview Based on the 500 Largest US Companies (Podcast): In this podcast, IndustryWeek Editor-in-chief Robert Schoenberger delves deep into the numbers to provide a barometer of the manufacturing industry.

So That Happened: US Steel/Cleveland Cliffs in a War of Words: IndustryWeek editors discuss that story and some glue companies getting stuck together, using AI to land a job and why digitalization is hard.

IIoT Means Nothing and No One Uses Generative AI: IndustryWeek’s 2024 technology survey digs into data collection and analysis, cuts through AI hype, indicates new interest in automation and suggests one of our predictions this year was completely wrong.

DuPont Preps Split Into Three Companies: The conglomerate is going further down the slimming-down path it has been traveling since its merger with Dow.

Adults Showed Up for Me as Mentors. Now I’m Trying to Do the Same: My parents were in and out of jail when I was a kid. But at each stage of my life, there were people who helped make my professional success in manufacturing possible.

US Industrial Production Weaker Than Expected in April: Manufacturing output dropped 0.3% from the month prior, reversing two earlier months of growth, the Fed said.

IRA Renewables Tax Credits: Are You Missing Out? A tax expert breaks down the finer points of Inflation Reduction Act incentives for manufacturers.