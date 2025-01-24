President Trump, Panama Ports and a Prototype Town of the Future: IndustryWeek's Weekly Reads

Please enjoy the latest IW Weekly Reads, which shares the top-consumed content on IndustryWeek.com over the past seven days.

China Saw Opportunity in the Panama Canal as US Interest Dwindled: Over decades, a shift in US military strategy, larger carriers and the growth of commerce on the West Coast deemphasized US involvement.

Trump's Auto Policies Would Reduce US Production Targets: Increased tariffs, emissions rollbacks and eliminating incentives will bring turmoil and instability.

President Trump Names New Chairman for NLRB: Marvin Kaplan will lead the board's Republican majority, once two new appointees are confirmed by the Senate.

Trump, China and Shale: What's Next for the Panama Canal? The US is the biggest user of the Canal, but influence on its operations is dispersed among contracts with bidders internationally.

Anduril Industries To Build 5 Million-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility in Ohio: Manufacturer says Arsenal-1 will ‘redefine speed and scale’ defense products can be made.

Toyota’s City of the Future: Woven City, a small community that intertwines inventors and regular citizens, takes center stage in Toyota’s attempt to evolve into a new kind of company.

Panama Launches Audit of Canal Port Operator Amid Trump Threats: Trump, in his inaugural address Monday, repeated his complaint that China was effectively "operating" the Panama Canal through its growing presence around the waterway.

Polestar Executives Push Out Cash Flow Targets: New CEO Michael Lohscheller talks upcoming models, 2025 targets, and the big changes coming to how the company sells its cars.

EV Maker Canoo Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy: The company will cease all operations effective immediately.

Stellantis to Build New Truck in Idled Belvidere Plant: The recommitments follow a threatened national strike by the UAW.