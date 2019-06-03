Understanding the customer journey – and your internal team’s journey – is critical in B2B industries like manufacturing and distribution. The process isn’t over after a purchase is made; it’s often ongoing and recurring. Ensuring a consistently exceptional buying experience for everyone involved will help you retain clients and customers.
This guide profiles the key people involved in the manufacturing and distribution buying journey and identifies:
- The various roles in play – both external and internal
- What each role needs to perform effectively
- How you can improve each role’s buying experience