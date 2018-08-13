The industry of tomorrow will be different. More volatile markets, new technology capabilities, and increased pressure on performance will precipitate the change. But with change comes opportunity…the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has unleashed huge potential for industrial customers to be more responsive, connected and efficient. There is a reported $14 trillion of new business growth up for grabs – and a goal of better business performance can help you earn your fair share of that growth. How can you make the most of this potential?

As IIoT begins to evolve, clear industrial trends are emerging:

Digitization across industries is often thought of as revolutionary, but in fact it is an evolution of a few distinct market and technology changes – ubiquitous connectivity, mobility, cloud and analytics

Digitization is enabled by connected products – an IIoT device is a smart device (which has built-in intelligence to gather data) that is connected (giving that device the capability of passing along that gathered data)

Connected products represent only part of the picture. Automation companies like Schneider Electric provide integrated systems from shop floor to top floor with end to-end built-in cybersecurity

IIoT-ready devices already exist within your plant…although you may not know it.

Using modern process drives like Schneider Electric’s Altivar Process variable speed drives (VSDs), plant operators are able to take advantage of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Using the IIoT, these drives collect and analyze data that helps the business optimize processes, manage energy consumption, and minimize costly asset downtime.

In our recent webinar, Richard Jennens, Senior Product Specialist of Schneider Electric discussed the benefits IIoT-connected drives like Altivar bring to plant operations.

