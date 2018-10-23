Where are manufacturers today in their Digital Transformation journey? Manufacturing leaders clearly recognize the potential benefits of digital solutions and capabilities across the enterprise. Three out of four executives agree that the ongoing digital transformation of their businesses is critical to achieving an edge over their competitors. But only one out of four believe their digital capabilities have translated into any advantage so far.

Read this exclusive research commissioned by Open Text and IndustryWeek to learn more about how they are using data and digital manufacturing solutions to build a competitive edge in their markets.

Sponsored by: